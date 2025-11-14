Bihar's Resounding Verdict: The Truth Behind the Election Trends

In a significant political development, the BJP-led NDA has garnered robust support from the people of Bihar, decisively turning down Congress's narrative concerning Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and SIR. The Tamil Nadu BJP praised the endorsement from Bihar, noting the rejection of what they described as Congress's 'lies'.

The election results are indicative of this support, as the NDA exceeded the majority threshold with ease. This comes amidst allegations and misinformation campaigns by Congress, which have evidently fallen flat among the electorate.

Notably, Bihar witnessed its highest voter turnout in history at 66.91%, with a significant rise in participation by women voters, reaching 71.6% for the first time. The election took place over two phases on November 6 and 11, marking a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape.

