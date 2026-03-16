Left Menu

Youth Congress Challenges India-US Trade Deal

The Indian Youth Congress protested against the India-US trade deal at Jantar Mantar, claiming it harms farmers, workers, and small businesses. Police detained at least 90 protesters en route to Parliament. The protest highlighted concerns over resource shortages and involved symbolic props critiquing economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:50 IST
Youth Congress Challenges India-US Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday organized a 'Sansad Gherao' at Jantar Mantar to voice opposition to the India-US trade deal, alleging it could harm farmers, workers, and small businesses. According to authorities, at least 90 protesters were detained as they attempted to march toward Parliament.

A viral video showed that after detainment, a bus carrying Youth Congress members ran out of CNG, demonstrating a wider resource shortage. Addressing the protest, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib criticized the trade arrangement, demanding government reconsideration.

Chib emphasized the deal's potential negative implications for agriculture and domestic industries. Meanwhile, symbolic props highlighted issues like LPG scarcity, as hundreds of Youth Congress workers rallied under heavy police presence demanding the agreement's cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elbit Systems Soars: Profits Surge Amidst Intensifying Conflicts

Elbit Systems Soars: Profits Surge Amidst Intensifying Conflicts

 Global
2
Youth Take the Lead at UN: Global Call for Equal Rights and Justice for Women and Girls

Youth Take the Lead at UN: Global Call for Equal Rights and Justice for Wome...

 Global
3
Global Air Travel Chaos: Middle East Tensions Ground Flights

Global Air Travel Chaos: Middle East Tensions Ground Flights

 Global
4
Dollar Dominance Amid Middle East Turmoil

Dollar Dominance Amid Middle East Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026