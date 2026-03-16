Youth Congress Challenges India-US Trade Deal

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday organized a 'Sansad Gherao' at Jantar Mantar to voice opposition to the India-US trade deal, alleging it could harm farmers, workers, and small businesses. According to authorities, at least 90 protesters were detained as they attempted to march toward Parliament.

A viral video showed that after detainment, a bus carrying Youth Congress members ran out of CNG, demonstrating a wider resource shortage. Addressing the protest, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib criticized the trade arrangement, demanding government reconsideration.

Chib emphasized the deal's potential negative implications for agriculture and domestic industries. Meanwhile, symbolic props highlighted issues like LPG scarcity, as hundreds of Youth Congress workers rallied under heavy police presence demanding the agreement's cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)