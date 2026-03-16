Trinamool Congress Seeks Presidential Audience Amid Controversy
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made a third attempt to meet President Droupadi Murmu, aiming to discuss West Bengal's welfare initiatives after previous requests were denied due to time constraints. This moves comes amid tensions following the President's visit, where she criticized the state's handling of a tribal conclave.
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is actively pursuing a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, having penned a third request to discuss West Bengal's welfare initiatives. This follows two denied requests, citing a lack of time, as confirmed by party sources.
The need for this meeting stems from a contentious visit by the President earlier this month. During her visit, President Murmu publicly criticized the West Bengal government's decision to relocate a key tribal conclave, raising concerns about the administration's motives and protocol adherence.
The situation escalated into a political dispute, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing President Murmu of acting on BJP's advice, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the TMC's actions as disrespectful. This disagreement highlights enduring tensions between the central government and the West Bengal administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC Accuses BJP MLA of Engaging in Electoral Misconduct
Mamata Banerjee Vows to Safeguard Matua Rights Amid BJP's Alleged Citizenship Push
TMC Confident As BJP Falters in West Bengal Electoral Contest
Mamata Banerjee Slams EC and BJP for Officer Transfers Amid Polls
CPI(M) Announces Candidates, Joins Forces to Challenge BJP in Assam