The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course for a historic win in Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the forefront of their electoral success. The current trends mirror a significant surge in the alliance's support base, potentially surpassing the 206-seat milestone set in 2010.

As of 12:52 pm, according to the Election Commission's data, the Nitish Kumar-led coalition has secured 196 seats: BJP holds 88, JDU 79, LJP 21, HAM 4, and RLM 4. Meanwhile, the opposition ranks lower, with the RJD leading in 31 seats, Congress in 4, CPI(ML) in 5, and CPI-M in 1, totalling 41. Additionally, the BSP claims a lead in one seat, with AIMIM leading in five.

This election is notable not only for its potential outcomes but also for its process. Compared to the bloodshed and logistical challenges of past Bihar polls, the 2025 elections have been marked by zero violence and repollings, a testament to improved law and order under the NDA's governance. The coalition's focus on welfare, infrastructure, and cultural affinities has resonated with the electorate, bolstering its bid among rural voters and validating its campaign vision.

