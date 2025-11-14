Left Menu

Bihar Elections: NDA Nears Historic Victory with Modi-Kumar Partnership

As the NDA edges towards a significant triumph in the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address BJP workers, marking a pivotal moment in their campaign. With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's enduring popular appeal, the alliance looks poised to secure a historic win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning testament to the enduring popularity of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on the cusp of a historic victory in the Bihar assembly elections. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the national capital, celebrating this pivotal moment.

Current election trends show the NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, securing 197 seats, with the BJP ambitiously leading in 90 seats, followed by JDU's 80, LJP's 20, HAM's 3, and RLM's 4 seats, as per the latest Election Commission data. The opposing parties, such as RJD and Congress, lag significantly behind, securing only 39 combined seats so far.

This election cycle underscores the transformation in Bihar's political landscape, with peaceful election proceedings marking a departure from the violence-tainted polls of the past. The NDA's emphasis on welfare, infrastructure, and stability, combined with Modi's national allure and Kumar's grassroots connection, has resonated with the voters, positioning them for a landslide victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

