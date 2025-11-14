Left Menu

Congress Triumphs: Anta Bypoll Victory Signals Political Shift

The Rajasthan Congress, led by Govind Singh Dotasra, celebrated their win in the Anta assembly bypoll, with candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya securing victory by a significant margin. Dotasra criticized the BJP's performance, suggesting the outcome indicates public dissatisfaction and a possible shift ahead of the 2028 state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday praised party candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya for his impressive victory in the Anta assembly bypoll. Bhaya is projected to win the seat with a comfortable margin of nearly 16,000 votes, signaling a strong mandate from the electorate.

The bypoll has been termed a critical test for the ruling BJP government, and according to Dotasra, the administration has "failed" to meet public expectations. He highlighted that the result conveyed a "strong message" from voters about their discontent with the current regime, indicating potential challenges for the BJP in the 2028 assembly elections.

Despite intensive campaigning from influential BJP figures, including Chief Minister Bhajalal Sharma and former CM Vasundhra Raje, Dotasra underscored that voter dissatisfaction with the BJP's governance, marked by internal strife and corruption, has led to the party's defeat. The seat became contested following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena due to a criminal conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

