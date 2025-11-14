Congress Triumphs: Anta Bypoll Victory Signals Political Shift

In a significant political development, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday praised party candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya for his impressive victory in the Anta assembly bypoll. Bhaya is projected to win the seat with a comfortable margin of nearly 16,000 votes, signaling a strong mandate from the electorate.

The bypoll has been termed a critical test for the ruling BJP government, and according to Dotasra, the administration has "failed" to meet public expectations. He highlighted that the result conveyed a "strong message" from voters about their discontent with the current regime, indicating potential challenges for the BJP in the 2028 assembly elections.

Despite intensive campaigning from influential BJP figures, including Chief Minister Bhajalal Sharma and former CM Vasundhra Raje, Dotasra underscored that voter dissatisfaction with the BJP's governance, marked by internal strife and corruption, has led to the party's defeat. The seat became contested following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena due to a criminal conviction.

