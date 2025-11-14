NDA Set for Landslide Victory as Bihar Election Results Unfold
With the NDA leading in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Congress's Shashi Tharoor emphasizes the importance of awaiting the Election Commission’s official results. As NDA surpasses 200 seats, Tharoor highlights electoral strategies and last-minute vote-influencing tactics. The formal announcement remains crucial for the final outcome.
- Country:
- India
As the vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 progresses, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) maintains a strong lead, sparking commentary from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Despite NDA's apparent success, Tharoor urges caution, insisting that the final verdict should only be drawn after the Election Commission of India announces the official results.
Tharoor, addressing the media, highlighted the temporary nature of current leads, noting that while the NDA's margin is significant, the broader electoral dynamics must be thoroughly analyzed. He pointed out Congress's position as a junior partner in the opposition alliance, urging both his party and RJD to introspect. Furthermore, Tharoor raised concerns over last-minute incentives targeting women voters, a strategy he deemed legal yet unhealthy for democratic practices.
The Election Commission's data as of 1.35 pm reveals the ruling NDA surpassing the 200-seat mark, with Nitish Kumar's coalition securing 203 seats. The NDA's expected triumph reflects the revived JD(U)-BJP alliance's strength, buoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, positioning it for a decisive victory in the 243-seat assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar: The Undisputed Star of Bihar's Political Theatre
NDA Secures Commanding Lead in Bihar: Nitish Kumar Called 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai'
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: Nitish Kumar Secures Decisive Win
Bihar's Political Dynamics: Nitish Kumar's Leadership and Election Trends
NDA's Landslide Triumph: Nitish Kumar Set to Retain Bihar's Leadership