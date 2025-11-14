NDA Set for Landslide Victory as Bihar Election Results Unfold

As the vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 progresses, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) maintains a strong lead, sparking commentary from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Despite NDA's apparent success, Tharoor urges caution, insisting that the final verdict should only be drawn after the Election Commission of India announces the official results.

Tharoor, addressing the media, highlighted the temporary nature of current leads, noting that while the NDA's margin is significant, the broader electoral dynamics must be thoroughly analyzed. He pointed out Congress's position as a junior partner in the opposition alliance, urging both his party and RJD to introspect. Furthermore, Tharoor raised concerns over last-minute incentives targeting women voters, a strategy he deemed legal yet unhealthy for democratic practices.

The Election Commission's data as of 1.35 pm reveals the ruling NDA surpassing the 200-seat mark, with Nitish Kumar's coalition securing 203 seats. The NDA's expected triumph reflects the revived JD(U)-BJP alliance's strength, buoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, positioning it for a decisive victory in the 243-seat assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)