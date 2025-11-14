Left Menu

Reeves' Tax Strategy Shakeup Sparks Investor Concerns

UK finance minister Rachel Reeves has scrapped plans to increase income tax rates, sparking investor unease. In an attempt to avert political backlash, Reeves is exploring alternative revenue-raising methods but faces challenges in maintaining fiscal targets and market confidence. Sterling and bond prices reacted negatively to her decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:27 IST
Reeves' Tax Strategy Shakeup Sparks Investor Concerns

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has abandoned plans to raise income tax rates in her upcoming budget, according to the Financial Times. This move aims to prevent political dissatisfaction but has unsettled investors, resulting in increased government borrowing costs.

Reeves, tasked with securing billions to meet fiscal targets, hinted that the government might need to break its election pledge and increase income tax rates. The announcement led Sterling to dip 0.3%, reaching a two-and-a-half-year low against the euro as investors remain concerned about her ability to stabilize public finances.

The negative market response continued as UK government bond prices fell sharply, pushing yields up by 12 basis points on long-dated gilts. Reeves previously assured investors of her commitment to tough measures to balance the government budget by 2029/2030. The potential revenue-raising strategy includes adjusting income tax thresholds, a move that could disproportionately impact lower-income workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

 Global
2
India's Investment Climate: A Friendly Growth Frontier

India's Investment Climate: A Friendly Growth Frontier

 Global
3
Tej Pratap's Political Struggles: A Battle for Mahua Seat

Tej Pratap's Political Struggles: A Battle for Mahua Seat

 India
4
Tejashwi Yadav Trailing in High-Stakes Assembly Race

Tejashwi Yadav Trailing in High-Stakes Assembly Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025