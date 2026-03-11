Sterling Resilience Amid Oil Chaos
The British pound seesawed amid concerns over an oil supply shock from the Middle East conflict and potential oil reserve releases. Despite energy price hikes and election uncertainties, Sterling showcased resilience. Analysts warn of political risks, emphasizing a balance between fiscal responsibility and immediate relief.
The British pound demonstrated modest gains on Wednesday amid heightened energy concerns stemming from the Middle East conflict. Sterling rose to $1.3430 against the dollar and 86.32 pence against the euro, driven by apprehensions over the impact of potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz on the UK economy.
Oxford Economics' projections highlight the risk of elevated inflation in the UK due to energy cost spikes. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have begun overshadowing domestic challenges. Analysts suggest that the market may be underestimating uncertainties associated with upcoming elections.
As oil prices climbed, despite possible reserve releases by the International Energy Agency, the UK government faces a delicate balancing act. Economic measures, including possible duty freezes and tax breaks, are under consideration as part of efforts to manage the economic uncertainty and consumer impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
