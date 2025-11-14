BJP Celebrates Massive Win in Bihar Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated a significant victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, attributing its success to the trust voters have placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-focused governance. The party leads in over 180 of the 243 assembly seats, marking an impressive stride in the state.

Sharing video clips of Modi's campaigning efforts, BJP leaders highlighted the effective partnership between Modi and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The opponents, including Congress, suffered a considerable setback with BJP spokespersons critical of Rahul Gandhi's leadership amidst the party's continuous losses.

Further targeting was directed at Lalu Prasad's RJD, as BJP's IT head noted the trailing positions of Lalu's sons, invoking the past 'jungle raj' narrative. With this win, the NDA solidifies its influence over Bihar, reinforcing the electorate's preference for Modi's pathway to development.