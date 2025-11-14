Left Menu

Tej Pratap's Political Struggles: A Battle for Mahua Seat

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is trailing in the Mahua seat after the 13th round of counting. Despite his recent expulsion from RJD and launching Janshakti Janta Dal, he remains behind LJP's Sanjay Kumar Singh by over 27,000 votes.

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of renowned RJD leader Lalu Prasad, finds himself in the third position for the Mahua seat following the 13th round of counting. Despite launching his own political party, Janshakti Janta Dal, after being expelled from RJD by his father, Yadav trails behind LJP candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh by more than 27,000 votes.

The Election Commission's updated data reveals that Yadav has garnered 16,522 votes while Singh leads with 43,654 votes. Mukesh Kumar Raushan of RJD stands in second place with 24,480 votes, while Amit Kumar of AIMIM dropped to fourth with 10,563 votes.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD on May 25, following a personal scandal involving a relationship confession, which led to his father's disownment due to alleged irresponsible behavior. The intricacies of his personal and political life have evidently influenced his current electoral challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

