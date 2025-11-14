Judicial Shakeup: Pakistan's Supreme Court Faces Constitutional Challenge

In a significant development, Pakistan's top court convened all judges on Friday following a controversial constitutional amendment passed by parliament earlier this week. The amendment, which restricts the remit of the Supreme Court in hearing constitutional cases, has led to the resignation of two judges who fiercely criticized the changes.

The amendment is perceived by the opposition as a threat to democracy, as it not only curtails the powers of the Supreme Court but also strengthens and extends the term of the army chief. Although theoretically, the Supreme Court could suspend the law, legal experts believe such a move is unlikely.

The move has sparked considerable backlash, with rights groups pointing fingers at the powerful military for leading a crackdown on dissent. Despite this, the government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, claims the reform will enhance governance. Meanwhile, the extended term for army chief Asim Munir, now titled chief of defence forces, secures his leadership until 2030, with possibilities for further extensions.