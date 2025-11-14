Left Menu

Diplomatic Ambitions: Japan's PM Eyes Face-to-Face Talks with Kim Jong Un

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is looking to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to address ongoing issues, including the abduction of Japanese nationals. Takaichi aims to foster better Japan-North Korea relations and is open to various diplomatic approaches to resolve these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:41 IST
Diplomatic Ambitions: Japan's PM Eyes Face-to-Face Talks with Kim Jong Un
Sanae Takaichi
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed her willingness on Friday to engage directly with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Her intention is to foster 'new, fruitful Japan-North Korea relations,' aiming to tackle the long-standing issue of abducted Japanese nationals.

Highlighting her commitment to resolving this diplomatic challenge, Takaichi assured that no options would be off the table. The initiative aims at breaking new ground in negotiations with North Korea, an issue dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

This diplomatic overture follows Takaichi's efforts to arrange a summit meeting with Pyongyang, as reported by the Kyodo News agency. U.S. President Donald Trump's recent meeting with the families of abductees during his Japan visit underscores the urgency and international interest in this human rights issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

 India
2
Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association

Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association

India
4
Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025