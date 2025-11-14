Diplomatic Ambitions: Japan's PM Eyes Face-to-Face Talks with Kim Jong Un

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed her willingness on Friday to engage directly with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Her intention is to foster 'new, fruitful Japan-North Korea relations,' aiming to tackle the long-standing issue of abducted Japanese nationals.

Highlighting her commitment to resolving this diplomatic challenge, Takaichi assured that no options would be off the table. The initiative aims at breaking new ground in negotiations with North Korea, an issue dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

This diplomatic overture follows Takaichi's efforts to arrange a summit meeting with Pyongyang, as reported by the Kyodo News agency. U.S. President Donald Trump's recent meeting with the families of abductees during his Japan visit underscores the urgency and international interest in this human rights issue.

