Triumphant Sweep: Bihar Election Results Favor JD(U) and BJP

The JD(U) and BJP won six seats each in the Bihar elections, with JD(U) and BJP leading in 77 and 85 seats, respectively. Notable victories include Anant Kumar Singh's win in Mokama and Rana Randhir's third-term win in Madhuban. The RJD secured one seat at Fatuha.

The Bihar assembly election results have positioned JD(U) and BJP as prominent victors, each capturing six seats, according to the Election Commission.

As of the latest updates, JD(U) commands a lead in 77 seats while BJP is ahead in 85. The RJD trails them with a lead in just 26 seats.

Significant wins include JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh's victory in Mokama by 28,206 votes and BJP's Rana Randhir securing a third term in Madhuban by 5,492 votes. Further, Maheshwar Hazari of JD(U) captured Kalyanpur, while RJD's Ramanand Yadav claimed Fatuha.

