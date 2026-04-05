Thrilling Victories at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship

The 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship witnessed exciting hockey action as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Arunachal emerged victorious. Hosted at the Rajgir Sports Complex, these matches showcased remarkable talent and determination from young athletes.

In a dominant display, Uttar Pradesh thrashed Manipur 17-1, with Shahrukh Ali scoring an astonishing 11 goals. Meanwhile, Punjab secured a 2-0 victory over Maharashtra. Bengal showcased their prowess with an 18-0 win against Gujarat, led by Munna Kumar Singh's six goals. Arunachal achieved a narrow 5-3 win against Chhattisgarh.

These thrilling victories highlight the bright future of Indian hockey, with young players demonstrating impressive skills and scoring abilities. The championship continues to be a pivotal platform for nurturing upcoming talent in Indian sports.