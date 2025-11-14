Historic Victory: NDA's Resounding Win in Bihar Polls
BJP national president J P Nadda celebrated NDA's landmark victory in the Bihar elections, citing it as a testament to the public's trust in the development-driven policies of the Modi-Kumar administration. The NDA's success underscores the rejection of Mahagathbandhan's past governance and promises continued progress.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, BJP national president J P Nadda described the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) triumph in the Bihar elections as 'historic,' emphasizing it as a demonstration of trust in the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'double engine' government.
In his post on social media platform X, Nadda highlighted the 'resounding majority' achieved by the NDA as evidence of Bihar's electorate rejecting Mahagathbandhan's 'jungle raj' and corruption. Instead, voters have opted for the good governance, stability, and development offered by the ruling coalition.
The landslide victory will bolster the NDA's commitment to transforming Bihar and India into developed regions, declared Nadda. The NDA is poised to dominate the Bihar assembly elections, leading in nearly 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the largest party. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD, Congress, and three Left parties, struggled to reach beyond 35 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- NDA
- elections
- Bihar
- Narendra Modi
- Nitish Kumar
- development
- governance
- politics
- corruption
ALSO READ
NDA ensured all-round development of state; massive mandate for NDA's track record and vision to take Bihar to new heights: PM Modi on X.
Uzbekistan's Historic World Cup Debut: A New Era for Football Development
Victory for Development: NDA's Bihar Triumph
PM Modi thanks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and NDA 'family members' Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for Bihar poll win.
Victory of development; victory of the spirit of public welfare; victory of social justice : PM Modi on NDA win in Bihar polls.