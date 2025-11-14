Historic Victory: NDA's Resounding Win in Bihar Polls

On Friday, BJP national president J P Nadda described the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) triumph in the Bihar elections as 'historic,' emphasizing it as a demonstration of trust in the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'double engine' government.

In his post on social media platform X, Nadda highlighted the 'resounding majority' achieved by the NDA as evidence of Bihar's electorate rejecting Mahagathbandhan's 'jungle raj' and corruption. Instead, voters have opted for the good governance, stability, and development offered by the ruling coalition.

The landslide victory will bolster the NDA's commitment to transforming Bihar and India into developed regions, declared Nadda. The NDA is poised to dominate the Bihar assembly elections, leading in nearly 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the largest party. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD, Congress, and three Left parties, struggled to reach beyond 35 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)