Bihar Triumph: BJP and Allies Shine in Assembly Elections

Bihar's NDA camp sees significant victories with leaders like Prem Kumar and Maheshwar Hazari retaining their seats. BJP emerges strong, winning several key constituencies as prominent figures secure their positions, despite rivalry and historical political challenges across the state's complex electoral landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:11 IST
Bihar Triumph: BJP and Allies Shine in Assembly Elections
  • India

The Bihar assembly elections have brought remarkable victories for the NDA camp, with BJP and its allies securing numerous key seats. Notable winners include Prem Kumar and Maheshwar Hazari, both holding onto their constituencies with significant margins, reaffirming their stronghold despite fierce competition.

Prem Kumar, a seasoned BJP leader, sustained his winning streak since 1990 in Gaya Town by defeating Congress's Akhouri Onkar Nath. Similarly, JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari retained Kalyanpur, marking his fourth consecutive win, against his CPI(ML) rival, Ranjeet Kumar Ram.

The BJP's success extends to other prominent figures like Sanjay Saraogi in Darbhanga, and newfound wins for leaders like Raju Kumar Singh and Raju Tiwari revitalized the party's strength statewide, showcasing a robust political strategy amidst Bihar's intricate electoral dynamics.

