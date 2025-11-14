Left Menu

Resounding Wins for Bihar Ministers in Assembly Elections

Bihar ministers Sanjay Saraogi and Prem Kumar have successfully retained their assembly seats in Darbhanga and Gaya Town, respectively. Saraogi defeated his closest competitor Umesh Sahani by a substantial margin of 24,593 votes, while Kumar won by more than 26,000 votes against Congress candidate Akhaury Onkar Nath.

Bihar ministers Sanjay Saraogi and Prem Kumar have once again secured their seats in the assembly elections, as confirmed by the Election Commission. Saraogi, who oversees revenue and land reforms, convincingly defeated Vikassheel Insaan Party's Umesh Sahani in Darbhanga by 24,593 votes. Saraogi garnered 97,453 votes compared to Sahani's 72,860, with Jan Suraaj Party's Rakesh Kumar Mishra placing third with 11,758 votes.

Prem Kumar, the cooperative minister, also celebrated a significant victory in the Gaya Town constituency. He overcame Congress's Akhaury Onkar Nath with a margin exceeding 26,000 votes. Kumar secured 90,878 votes, while Nath received 64,455. Jan Suraaj candidate Dhirendra Agarwal trailed in third place with 4,479 votes.

The victory of these ministers underscores the continued strength of the BJP in the region and highlights the competitive nature of the political landscape in Bihar.

