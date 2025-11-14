Devyani Rana Shatters Glass Ceiling in Jammu and Kashmir Politics
Devyani Rana, representing the BJP, has won the Nagrota assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, increasing the number of women legislators to four for the first time. This breakthrough raises the women's representation in the assembly to 4.44 per cent, highlighting a significant advancement in gender equality in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a historic victory for gender representation, BJP's Devyani Rana secured a win in the Nagrota assembly bypoll, marking a pivotal moment for Jammu and Kashmir politics.
This triumph elevates the number of women in the legislature to unprecedented heights, with four elected female members now serving simultaneously for the first time.
Previously, the highest count of women legislators was three, noted during the elections in 2008, 2014, and 2024. Rana's victory boosts the percentage of women in the assembly to 4.44 per cent, surpassing previous tallies and setting a new benchmark for female political presence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)