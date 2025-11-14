Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Nuapada Bypoll: A Game-changer for Odisha Politics

BJP candidate Jay Dholakia clinched victory in the Nuapada assembly bypoll in Odisha, defeating his closest rival by 83,748 votes. This win marks a significant boost for the party in the state, pushing Congress to second place and BJD to third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuapada | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:39 IST
BJP Triumphs in Nuapada Bypoll: A Game-changer for Odisha Politics
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia won the Nuapada assembly bypoll in Odisha, claiming victory with a margin of 83,748 votes. According to election officials, this victory represents a major boost for the BJP as it marks the first electoral contest since the previous year's assembly election.

The Congress party secured the second spot, while Odisha's main opposition, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), was relegated to third place. Dholakia gathered a total of 123,869 votes, overshadowing his nearest rival, Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi, who received 40,121 votes, and BJD's Snehangini Chhuria, with 38,408 votes.

The result of the bypoll has political analysts marking it as a prestige battle, especially for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The voter turnout in the bypoll was notably high, standing at 83.45 percent. Meanwhile, BJD and Congress have raised concerns about election manipulation and excessive use of money. This electoral outcome is bound to reshape Odisha's political landscape significantly.

TRENDING

1
Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

 Global
2
Transport Turf War: FIR Filed Against RTO Officials for Defamation Plot

Transport Turf War: FIR Filed Against RTO Officials for Defamation Plot

 India
3
NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections

NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections

 India
4
Opposition insulted people of Bihar and tradition of Chhath, did not even spare PM Modi's late mother; people gave them befitting reply: Nadda.

Opposition insulted people of Bihar and tradition of Chhath, did not even sp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025