BJP Triumphs in Nuapada Bypoll: A Game-changer for Odisha Politics

In a significant political development, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia won the Nuapada assembly bypoll in Odisha, claiming victory with a margin of 83,748 votes. According to election officials, this victory represents a major boost for the BJP as it marks the first electoral contest since the previous year's assembly election.

The Congress party secured the second spot, while Odisha's main opposition, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), was relegated to third place. Dholakia gathered a total of 123,869 votes, overshadowing his nearest rival, Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi, who received 40,121 votes, and BJD's Snehangini Chhuria, with 38,408 votes.

The result of the bypoll has political analysts marking it as a prestige battle, especially for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The voter turnout in the bypoll was notably high, standing at 83.45 percent. Meanwhile, BJD and Congress have raised concerns about election manipulation and excessive use of money. This electoral outcome is bound to reshape Odisha's political landscape significantly.