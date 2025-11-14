Bihar's Historic Election Victory: Modi's Development Wins

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday celebrated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) historic victory in the Bihar assembly elections, emphasizing the electorate's preference for development-centric governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the NDA leading in almost 200 seats out of 243, the BJP emerged as the dominant force, highlighting a significant trust in the Modi administration's approach to development and welfare. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising parties like the RJD and Congress, faced a significant defeat, confirming the electorate's shift towards the NDA's policies focused on good governance, women's safety, and the welfare of the underprivileged.

Union Ministers lauded the people's mandate as an endorsement of Modi's leadership and the state's requirement for a purified voter list. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J P Nadda echoed these sentiments, underscoring the triumph of governance and development over corruption and political nepotism, as voters rejected the Mahagathbandhan's 'jungle raj' approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)