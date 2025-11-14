Bihar's Historic Election Victory: Modi's Development Wins
The BJP celebrated the NDA's triumph in the Bihar assembly elections as historic. The party claimed nearly 200 of the 243 seats, signifying trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-focused governance. Union Ministers credited this victory to policies prioritizing development, welfare, and good governance over previous regimes.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday celebrated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) historic victory in the Bihar assembly elections, emphasizing the electorate's preference for development-centric governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
With the NDA leading in almost 200 seats out of 243, the BJP emerged as the dominant force, highlighting a significant trust in the Modi administration's approach to development and welfare. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising parties like the RJD and Congress, faced a significant defeat, confirming the electorate's shift towards the NDA's policies focused on good governance, women's safety, and the welfare of the underprivileged.
Union Ministers lauded the people's mandate as an endorsement of Modi's leadership and the state's requirement for a purified voter list. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J P Nadda echoed these sentiments, underscoring the triumph of governance and development over corruption and political nepotism, as voters rejected the Mahagathbandhan's 'jungle raj' approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Embraces NDA's Tsunami of Good Governance
Bihar's Verdict: A Resounding Mandate for Good Governance
NDA's 'Tsunami' in Bihar: A Resounding Mandate for Modi's Development Politics
Bihar polls: NDA secures majority mark, wins 152 seats; Mahagathbandhan takes 21
NDA's Triumph in Bihar: A Testament to Governance