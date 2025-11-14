Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Central African Republic Heads to Elections

Central African Republic President, Faustin-Archange Touadera, is set to face six rivals in the upcoming presidential election, including former prime ministers Henri-Marie Dondra and Anicet-Georges Dologuele, after a court ruling. The court rejected claims against Dondra and Dologuele regarding dual citizenship, allowing them to run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangui | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:48 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Central African Republic Heads to Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Central African Republic

The Central African Republic is preparing for a potentially transformative presidential election on December 28, in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera will face six formidable rivals. The political atmosphere intensifies as the Constitutional Council cleared the way for former prime ministers to join the race, rejecting dual citizenship claims.

Former leaders Henri-Marie Dondra and Anicet-Georges Dologuele, previously accused of holding foreign nationalities, have been granted approval to participate. The evidence was deemed insufficient to substantiate these accusations. This pivotal decision comes ahead of an election process under intense scrutiny from international observers, emphasizing transparency and inclusivity.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, has extended its operational mandate by a year, ensuring continued support for the electoral process. As Central African Republic readies for this crucial vote, stakeholders, both domestic and international, are closely watching the development of democratic practices in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

 Global
2
Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

 India
3
Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

 India
4
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025