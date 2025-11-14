Political Tensions Rise as Central African Republic Heads to Elections

The Central African Republic is preparing for a potentially transformative presidential election on December 28, in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera will face six formidable rivals. The political atmosphere intensifies as the Constitutional Council cleared the way for former prime ministers to join the race, rejecting dual citizenship claims.

Former leaders Henri-Marie Dondra and Anicet-Georges Dologuele, previously accused of holding foreign nationalities, have been granted approval to participate. The evidence was deemed insufficient to substantiate these accusations. This pivotal decision comes ahead of an election process under intense scrutiny from international observers, emphasizing transparency and inclusivity.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, has extended its operational mandate by a year, ensuring continued support for the electoral process. As Central African Republic readies for this crucial vote, stakeholders, both domestic and international, are closely watching the development of democratic practices in the region.

