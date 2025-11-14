Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection
Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president, thanks Bihar voters for supporting his party's candidates, urging non-NDA parties to introspect. He mentions that RJD and other non-BJP entities should address their own weaknesses to counter BJP's growth, and emphasizes empowering minority voters.
- Country:
- India
Asaduddin Owaisi, president of AIMIM, expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for enabling his party's candidates to succeed in five assembly constituencies. He urged non-NDA parties to introspect and recognize their shortcomings rather than assuming voter support.
Owaisi, who campaigned vigorously across Bihar, stated that the RJD was unable to halt the rise of the BJP, as he had predicted in his speeches. He called on minority voters in Bihar to become active 'vote takers' to foster leadership and combat communal forces.
Referencing recent political comments, Owaisi highlighted the need for humility among non-NDA leaders. Rather than expecting automatic voter allegiance, he advocated for self-reflection and the acknowledgment of changing political dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RJD's Ranvijay Sahu Clinches Morwa Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections
RJD's Reflection: Analyzing Bihar Assembly Poll Results
Tejashwi Yadav Clinches Raghopur as RJD Triumphs Over BJP
This is a victory for the women of Bihar who had to face wrath of RJD's 'jungle raj': PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
Bihar Polls: Calls for Introspection Amid Crushing Defeat for Congress and Allies