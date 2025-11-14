Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of AIMIM, expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for enabling his party's candidates to succeed in five assembly constituencies. He urged non-NDA parties to introspect and recognize their shortcomings rather than assuming voter support.

Owaisi, who campaigned vigorously across Bihar, stated that the RJD was unable to halt the rise of the BJP, as he had predicted in his speeches. He called on minority voters in Bihar to become active 'vote takers' to foster leadership and combat communal forces.

Referencing recent political comments, Owaisi highlighted the need for humility among non-NDA leaders. Rather than expecting automatic voter allegiance, he advocated for self-reflection and the acknowledgment of changing political dynamics.

