Maithili Thakur's Historic Win: Youngest MLA Shines in Bihar Elections

Maithili Thakur, a popular singer and debutant candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marked her entry into politics by clinching a significant win in the Alinagar Assembly constituency. At just 25, Thakur not only secured victory by a margin of 11,730 votes but also became the youngest member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Thakur garnered 84,915 votes, leaving behind veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Binod Mishra, who managed 73,185 votes. Expressing her joy, Thakur mentioned to ANI that the victory felt 'like a dream' and expressed her commitment to serving her constituency diligently.

In another notable result, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP registered a resounding victory in the Tarapur Assembly, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar by 45,843 votes. Meanwhile, the jailed Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh triumphed from the Mokama constituency.

Overall, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) recorded an emphatic success in the Bihar elections, securing 167 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122. The BJP led the charge with 78 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United) with 66. RJD, part of the Mahagathbandhan, secured 20 seats.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party faced disappointment in several constituencies, including Tarapur, where their candidate Santosh Kumar clinched only 3,898 votes. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also made a notable mark, winning 16 out of the 29 seats contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)