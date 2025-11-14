Left Menu

Maithili Thakur's Historic Win: Youngest MLA Shines in Bihar Elections

Popular singer and BJP newcomer, Maithili Thakur, becomes the youngest MLA in Bihar after defeating veteran Binod Mishra. The NDA secures a majority with 167 seats in the assembly, while Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party struggles to gain ground. The elections cement BJP's dominance in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:19 IST
Maithili Thakur's Historic Win: Youngest MLA Shines in Bihar Elections
Singer and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Maithili Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maithili Thakur, a popular singer and debutant candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marked her entry into politics by clinching a significant win in the Alinagar Assembly constituency. At just 25, Thakur not only secured victory by a margin of 11,730 votes but also became the youngest member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Thakur garnered 84,915 votes, leaving behind veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Binod Mishra, who managed 73,185 votes. Expressing her joy, Thakur mentioned to ANI that the victory felt 'like a dream' and expressed her commitment to serving her constituency diligently.

In another notable result, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP registered a resounding victory in the Tarapur Assembly, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar by 45,843 votes. Meanwhile, the jailed Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh triumphed from the Mokama constituency.

Overall, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) recorded an emphatic success in the Bihar elections, securing 167 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122. The BJP led the charge with 78 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United) with 66. RJD, part of the Mahagathbandhan, secured 20 seats.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party faced disappointment in several constituencies, including Tarapur, where their candidate Santosh Kumar clinched only 3,898 votes. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also made a notable mark, winning 16 out of the 29 seats contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

 Global
2
Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

 India
3
Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

 India
4
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025