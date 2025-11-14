Georgia Prosecutor Takes Reins in Trump Election Interference Case

In a significant development, Georgia state prosecutor Peter Skandalakis has assumed responsibility for the criminal case against former U.S. President Donald Trump. The case, involving accusations of election interference, had been left in limbo after the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Skandalakis, who heads the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, announced his decision on Friday, highlighting that no other prosecutors had accepted the role. His move comes amid ongoing legal maneuvers and political intrigue over the high-profile case, keeping it alive in the judicial system.

Originally brought by Willis, the case faltered due to an appeals court ruling that identified an appearance of impropriety. Skandalakis now has the power to decide its fate, much as he did last year when choosing not to pursue charges against Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones.

