Left Menu

Georgia Prosecutor Takes Reins in Trump Election Interference Case

Peter Skandalakis, head of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, has assigned himself as the prosecutor in a Georgia criminal case against Donald Trump and others accused of election interference. The move extends the case's timeline after the original prosecutor was disqualified over an alleged conflict of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:47 IST
Georgia Prosecutor Takes Reins in Trump Election Interference Case
Prosecutor

In a significant development, Georgia state prosecutor Peter Skandalakis has assumed responsibility for the criminal case against former U.S. President Donald Trump. The case, involving accusations of election interference, had been left in limbo after the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Skandalakis, who heads the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, announced his decision on Friday, highlighting that no other prosecutors had accepted the role. His move comes amid ongoing legal maneuvers and political intrigue over the high-profile case, keeping it alive in the judicial system.

Originally brought by Willis, the case faltered due to an appeals court ruling that identified an appearance of impropriety. Skandalakis now has the power to decide its fate, much as he did last year when choosing not to pursue charges against Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global
2
Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

 Global
3
Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections

Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Electio...

 India
4
Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025