Rahul Gandhi Speaks Out on Bihar's Controversial Election

Rahul Gandhi described the Bihar Assembly election results as unexpected, asserting the unfairness of the electoral process. Gandhi emphasized the Congress and INDIA bloc's commitment to reviewing the poll results to protect democracy. The NDA dominated the polls, with BJP leading significantly.

  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the Bihar Assembly election outcomes as 'truly surprising,' emphasizing the unfairness perceived from the start of the election process.

Expressing gratitude to voters supporting the Mahagathbandhan, Gandhi reiterated the Congress and INDIA bloc's dedication to safeguarding democracy through a thorough analysis of the results.

Meanwhile, the NDA displayed a powerful showing, capturing over 200 of the 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the standout party with a striking performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

