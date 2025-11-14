CPI(ML) Liberation Analyzes Unnatural Bihar Poll Outcomes

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has criticized the results of the recent Bihar assembly elections, describing them as 'extremely unnatural.' Although the party contested 20 seats, it managed to secure only two victories, prompting a pledge for a detailed analysis of the results.

Bhattacharya pointed out issues with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and highlighted a large-scale transfer of Rs 30,000 crore, which he claimed violated election ethics. He noted the repetitive electoral outcomes as puzzling, given the current political climate.

Despite these obstacles, the CPI(ML) Liberation secured victories in Paliganj and Karakat and narrowly lost in Agiaon by 95 votes. The party, which accounted for about 3% of the vote share, thanked its supporters and emphasized its commitment to upholding democracy and serving the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)