Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini applauded the NDA's massive electoral success in Bihar, describing it as a decisive step towards development-focused governance. Saini acknowledged the foresight and citizen-focused policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as key factors in this victory.

Celebrations erupted in the Haryana BJP unit, marked by a public event featuring giant 'Gohana jalebi.' The sweets were served by Haryana's Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma to showcase joy over the Bihar election results, which they described as historic.

The victory coincides with the BJP's continuing electoral successes in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi. The Haryana BJP's social media highlighted these triumphs while targeting opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for their parties' poor performances in the Bihar polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)