Voter Adhikar Yatra Falls Short as NDA Dominates Bihar Polls
The Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, aimed to highlight alleged electoral fraud in Bihar but failed to gain traction as the NDA secured a sweeping victory in the polls. The yatra emphasized voter rights but was seen as an attempt to rally support for Mahagathbandhan.
In a politically charged electoral environment, the Voter Adhikar Yatra, orchestrated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, has struggled to make an impact in Bihar, where the NDA won decisively.
Despite claims that the march was designed to spotlight alleged voting malpractices, the movement traversed 25 of Bihar's 38 districts, yet failed to galvanize the desired support for the Mahagathbandhan coalition. Observers interpreted it as an electoral strategy to bolster the coalition's popularity before the elections.
The fortnight-long journey saw participation from notable leaders as they covered over 1,300 kilometers. However, conventional districts like Araria were exceptions, where the Congress managed a victory, raising questions on the effectiveness of the yatra's political motive.
