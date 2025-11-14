Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Congress Cries Foul Over 'Vote Chori', Vows Democratic Fight

The Congress Party has alleged widespread electoral malpractice in Bihar. Leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pledge a thorough review of the results to protect democracy. Jairam Ramesh accuses high-level leadership of manipulation, while Congress promises determined efforts to bolster public awareness and constitutional integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party has accused electoral malpractice in the latest Bihar elections, claiming "vote chori on a gigantic scale." Prominent leaders, such as Rahul Gandhi, have vowed an in-depth review process of the outcomes, highlighting the election's perceived unfairness from the onset.

Speaking on the matter, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized his gratitude to voters who supported the Mahagathbandhan. He stressed the need to understand the reasons behind the election outcomes. Congress remains committed to countering forces that threaten to weaken democratic institutions.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, asserts that the alleged manipulation was orchestrated by top officials, including the Prime Minister and the Election Commission. Despite the ruling NDA's victory in Bihar, Congress promises to intensify its campaign to uphold constitutional values and protect democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

