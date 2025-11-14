Bihar Elections: Congress Cries Foul Over 'Vote Chori', Vows Democratic Fight
The Congress Party has alleged widespread electoral malpractice in Bihar. Leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pledge a thorough review of the results to protect democracy. Jairam Ramesh accuses high-level leadership of manipulation, while Congress promises determined efforts to bolster public awareness and constitutional integrity.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Party has accused electoral malpractice in the latest Bihar elections, claiming "vote chori on a gigantic scale." Prominent leaders, such as Rahul Gandhi, have vowed an in-depth review process of the outcomes, highlighting the election's perceived unfairness from the onset.
Speaking on the matter, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized his gratitude to voters who supported the Mahagathbandhan. He stressed the need to understand the reasons behind the election outcomes. Congress remains committed to countering forces that threaten to weaken democratic institutions.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, asserts that the alleged manipulation was orchestrated by top officials, including the Prime Minister and the Election Commission. Despite the ruling NDA's victory in Bihar, Congress promises to intensify its campaign to uphold constitutional values and protect democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Results for all 243 Bihar seats declared; BJP-led NDA bags 202, Mahagathbandhan manages 34, AIMIM 5, others 2.
Mahagathbandhan's Major Setback in Bihar Elections: An Unnatural Defeat
Rahul Gandhi Speaks Out on Bihar's Controversial Election
This result in Bihar is surprising; we could not achieve victory in an election which was not fair from the very beginning: Rahul Gandhi.
Congress, INDIA bloc will conduct in-depth review of Bihar poll results, will make more effective efforts to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi on X.