Bihar Elections: Congress Cries Foul Over 'Vote Chori', Vows Democratic Fight

The Congress Party has accused electoral malpractice in the latest Bihar elections, claiming "vote chori on a gigantic scale." Prominent leaders, such as Rahul Gandhi, have vowed an in-depth review process of the outcomes, highlighting the election's perceived unfairness from the onset.

Speaking on the matter, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized his gratitude to voters who supported the Mahagathbandhan. He stressed the need to understand the reasons behind the election outcomes. Congress remains committed to countering forces that threaten to weaken democratic institutions.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, asserts that the alleged manipulation was orchestrated by top officials, including the Prime Minister and the Election Commission. Despite the ruling NDA's victory in Bihar, Congress promises to intensify its campaign to uphold constitutional values and protect democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)