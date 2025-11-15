Left Menu

Chile Faces Pivotal Election: Left vs. Right Showdown

Chileans are voting in a crucial presidential election, pitting the governing leftist coalition against several right-wing candidates. The vote is expected to trigger a run-off as no candidate is likely to secure the majority needed for an outright win. The election will also redefine the country's legislature.

Updated: 15-11-2025 03:16 IST
Chileans are heading to the polls in a pivotal presidential election on Sunday, which sees the country's leftist coalition facing off against multiple right-wing contenders. The electoral process, starting at 8 a.m. local time, is highly anticipated as it includes the Congress' composition's redefinition.

With polls closed in the days leading to the election, Jeannette Jara leads the race closely followed by Jose Antonio Kast. Evelyn Matthei, a moderate-right figure, and libertarian Johannes Kaiser are also significant contenders, with crime and immigration being the primary focal points for voters.

A novel aspect this time is the mandatory voting system for over 15.7 million registered citizens, introducing an unpredictable element. Political analyst Guillermo Holzmann highlights the uncertainty, noting that a right-wing legislative majority could adjust the political spectrum, unlike since the dictatorship's end in 1990.

