Trump's Trade Policy U-Turn: Food Tariff Exemptions Spark Inflation Debate
President Trump has signed an executive order to exempt certain food imports from tariffs, aiming to tackle rising grocery prices. This move follows political pressure after recent Democratic election successes and challenges previous claims about tariffs' effects on inflation, prompting criticism from opponents.
President Donald Trump took a surprising step on Friday by signing an executive order exempting a selection of food imports from the tariffs he previously imposed, according to the White House.
This shift in policy aims to address Americans' growing concerns over high grocery prices, despite Trump's earlier insistence that import duties were not contributing to inflation. The exemptions come after Democrats gained momentum in elections across several states, highlighting affordability as a significant issue.
The move rewrites the rules set by Trump's tariff strategy, sparking debate on its effectiveness and drawing criticism from opponents who blame the trade war for economic strains.
