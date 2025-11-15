Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) showcased its electoral strength in Bihar, decisively defeating the Mahagathbandhan to retain power. Of the 25 ministers who contested, 24 emerged victorious, reinforcing the BJP's dominance in the region.

Prominent victors include Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who claimed the Tarapur and Lakhisarai assembly seats, respectively. The BJP's agriculture minister, Prem Kumar, made history by securing Gaya Town for an eighth term, alongside JD(U)'s Bijendra Yadav in Supaul.

In a notable exception, Sumit Kumar Singh, a JD(U) candidate who joined the government as an independent in 2020, lost his Chakai seat to RJD's Savitri Devi by a margin of nearly 13,000 votes, highlighting a rare setback amid BJP's triumph.

