Paswan Criticizes Opposition as NDA Sweeps Bihar Polls

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized the opposition for blaming electoral systems, urging them to focus on self-assessment for better results. His comments followed RJD's warnings of public unrest similar to protests in neighboring countries. The NDA achieved a decisive victory, securing a commanding majority in Bihar's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:29 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has criticized the opposition coalition, Mahagathbandhan, for their persistent complaints about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and officials. Paswan suggested that if they devoted the same energy to self-introspection, parties such as Congress and the RJD might achieve better outcomes. He asserted that personal attacks were not acceptable to the people of Bihar and had contributed to the Mahagathbandhan's repeated electoral setbacks.

Addressing ongoing political tensions, Paswan accused the opposition of engaging in "provocative politics." He pointed to Gen Z protests in Nepal, noting claims that a similar scenario could unfold in India. This follows statements from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi encouraging Gen Z to actively participate in political dialogue.

RJD leader Sunil Singh issued a stern warning to election officials, highlighting concerns about potential manipulation of election results. He recalled allegations of enforced defeats during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections and cautioned that incidents like those in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka could be mirrored in Bihar if public mandates were ignored. These remarks came as the NDA coalition claimed a significant victory in the state elections, with the BJP emerging as the dominant party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

