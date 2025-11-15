Left Menu

Delhi Police Registers New FIR in Red Fort Blast; Security Intensified

Delhi Police has registered a fresh FIR in the Red Fort blast case, which resulted in 12 fatalities. Security measures have been tightened around the area. Several doctors with alleged terror links have had their medical registrations canceled. Investigations reveal coordinated attack plans, involving multiple improvised explosive devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:33 IST
Delhi Police Registers New FIR in Red Fort Blast; Security Intensified
Rapid Action Force stand guard at Red Fort car blast site in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police, on Saturday, filed a new First Information Report (FIR) under sections concerning criminal conspiracy in the wake of the Red Fort blast investigation. The incident, occurring on November 10, tragically claimed the lives of 12 individuals near the historic landmark, officials disclosed.

In response to the incident, security has been markedly heightened in the vicinity of the Red Fort, with authorities maintaining stringent surveillance over entry points and nearby regions. In related news, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has revoked the medical registration of four doctors hailing from Jammu and Kashmir—Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, and Dr. Shaheen Saeed—effective immediately, as confirmed by sources to ANI.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Delhi Police have arrested Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, and Dr. Shaheen Saeed, due to alleged connections to past terror activities. The investigation agencies have disclosed that a group of about eight suspects plotted to execute simultaneous explosions across four locations. DNA testing has confirmed Dr. Umar Un Nabi as responsible for the car blast near Red Fort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
2
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
3
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India
4
India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025