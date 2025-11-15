Delhi Police Registers New FIR in Red Fort Blast; Security Intensified
Delhi Police has registered a fresh FIR in the Red Fort blast case, which resulted in 12 fatalities. Security measures have been tightened around the area. Several doctors with alleged terror links have had their medical registrations canceled. Investigations reveal coordinated attack plans, involving multiple improvised explosive devices.
Delhi Police, on Saturday, filed a new First Information Report (FIR) under sections concerning criminal conspiracy in the wake of the Red Fort blast investigation. The incident, occurring on November 10, tragically claimed the lives of 12 individuals near the historic landmark, officials disclosed.
In response to the incident, security has been markedly heightened in the vicinity of the Red Fort, with authorities maintaining stringent surveillance over entry points and nearby regions. In related news, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has revoked the medical registration of four doctors hailing from Jammu and Kashmir—Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, and Dr. Shaheen Saeed—effective immediately, as confirmed by sources to ANI.
As part of the ongoing investigation, Delhi Police have arrested Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, and Dr. Shaheen Saeed, due to alleged connections to past terror activities. The investigation agencies have disclosed that a group of about eight suspects plotted to execute simultaneous explosions across four locations. DNA testing has confirmed Dr. Umar Un Nabi as responsible for the car blast near Red Fort.
