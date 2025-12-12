International Accreditation: A New Responsibility for India's National Medical Commission

The National Medical Commission (NMC) of India has been recognized with a ten-year international accreditation by the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME), a move that highlights the commission's role in ensuring equitable and quality medical education across the nation.

A parliamentary panel review has charged the NMC with the responsibility of consolidating high-quality medical education, with a special focus on evidence-based practices and critical thinking. The committee also called for enhanced government and institutional investment in research and infrastructure.

The panel expressed concern over the stagnant health research funding and advised increased collaboration with private firms. It suggested the suburban expansion of medical colleges to reduce foreign dependency for medical education and filled the gap for aspirants through standardized assessment exams such as the National Exit Test (NExT).

(With inputs from agencies.)