International Accreditation: A New Responsibility for India's National Medical Commission

The National Medical Commission (NMC), India's medical education regulatory body, has gained international accreditation from the World Federation of Medical Education for ten years. This accreditation emphasizes NMC's role in enhancing the quality and accessibility of medical education. The parliamentary panel stresses increased funding for medical research and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:46 IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) of India has been recognized with a ten-year international accreditation by the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME), a move that highlights the commission's role in ensuring equitable and quality medical education across the nation.

A parliamentary panel review has charged the NMC with the responsibility of consolidating high-quality medical education, with a special focus on evidence-based practices and critical thinking. The committee also called for enhanced government and institutional investment in research and infrastructure.

The panel expressed concern over the stagnant health research funding and advised increased collaboration with private firms. It suggested the suburban expansion of medical colleges to reduce foreign dependency for medical education and filled the gap for aspirants through standardized assessment exams such as the National Exit Test (NExT).

(With inputs from agencies.)

