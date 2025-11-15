Left Menu

NDA’s Triumph in Bihar: A Landmark Verdict for Modi’s Leadership

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hails the National Democratic Alliance's victory in Bihar as a historic mandate endorsing PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and developmental governance agenda. Goyal emphasizes the public’s trust in NDA policies, which promise accelerated growth in key sectors and a commitment to beneficial, transparent governance.

In a resounding victory, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a significant win in the Bihar Assembly elections, which Union Minister Piyush Goyal celebrated as a historic mandate endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and agenda for development-driven governance.

Speaking in Visakhapatnam, Goyal highlighted the result as a clear reflection of the trust and aspirations of Bihar's people, noting their preference for continuity, stability, and a governance model focused on welfare and economic growth.

Highlighting the NDA's developmental policies, Goyal asserted these policies have led to visible improvements in infrastructure and social welfare, providing youth opportunities, and boosting public confidence. He also mentioned that the NDA government is poised to accelerate growth in key sectors like health, education, connectivity, and employment generation. Opposition parties, meanwhile, have accused the ruling coalition of unfair election practices; accusations that the NDA has firmly repudiated.

