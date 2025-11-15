Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine
A late-night explosion near Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar resulted in nine deaths and injuries to several others, sparking chaos and panic in the region. Authorities have cordoned off the area and investigations are underway, with security forces ensuring safety measures and assistance for survivors.
A devastating blast near Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar on Friday night resulted in at least nine fatalities and numerous injuries. The explosion has left the area reeling with fear and confusion as rescue teams work tirelessly on the scene to provide aid and support.
Local residents described harrowing scenes following the blast, with some stating it shook the entire neighborhood. Eyewitness accounts paint a picture of chaos and destruction, with smoke billowing from the police station and surrounding areas.
Authorities, including security forces, have swiftly responded, cordoning off the area to ensure public safety. Meanwhile, high-ranking officials, such as the Inspector General of the CRPF and the Director General of Police, have visited the site to oversee relief and operational efforts. The investigation into the cause of the explosion has been assigned to the National Investigation Agency, as forensic teams analyze collected evidence.
