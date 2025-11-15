Congress Aims for Solo Flight in BMC Elections Amid MVA Strain
Amid possible strain in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad announced that Congress is preparing to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections independently. The decision follows Shiv Sena's evolving alliances and comes after a challenging performance in past elections.
In a significant political development, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad has announced the party's intent to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, potentially signaling a strain within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
Addressing party workers at a meeting, Gaikwad urged them to resolve to achieve victory across all 227 BMC seats, an indication of Congress's ambitious plans to make a strong comeback. She emphasized the importance of raising the Congress flag high in the BMC, reflecting their determination.
This statement comes against the backdrop of shifting alliances, with the potential partnership between Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on the horizon. The decision to go solo is a strategic move as the Congress positions itself amid evolving political dynamics and prepares for the elections set for January 2026.
