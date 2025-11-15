Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station Leaves Nine Dead

An accidental explosion at Nowgam police station in Srinagar resulted in nine fatalities and 32 injuries. Political figures, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, expressed their grief and extended condolences. A probe has been ordered to determine the cause as leaders call for support for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accidental explosion at Nowgam police station in Srinagar has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with nine individuals confirmed dead and 32 more injured. The incident has prompted widespread sorrow among political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered an investigation into the cause of the explosion, which occurred while authorities were handling a large cache of explosives related to the 'white-collar terror module' case. Sinha also canceled a scheduled security review meeting in response to the tragedy.

Expressions of grief and condolences have poured in from notable leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and others, all urging for community support and a swift recovery for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

