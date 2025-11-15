K Kavitha Critiques Brothers, Focuses on Public Issues Post-Suspension

Taking aim at BRS following its loss in the Jubilee Hills by-election, suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed that her brother, K T Rama Rao, should shift focus from social media to grassroots political work.

Addressing the press in Medak, she accused her cousin, BRS MLA T Harish Rao, of insincerity and advised him to earnestly support the party. Despite public discontent, the ruling Congress secured the bypoll victory with a significant lead due to unmet public expectations from the BRS, she suggested.

Kavitha, touring various districts, highlighted issues in Medak and maintained that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is healthy, countering political rumors. Suspended in September for her accusations against party leaders over the Kaleshwaram project, she has been advocating public concerns through the cultural platform Telangana Jagruti.