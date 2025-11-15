Left Menu

K Kavitha Critiques Brothers, Focuses on Public Issues Post-Suspension

Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha urges her brother K T Rama Rao to engage more with grassroots politics rather than social media. She criticizes cousin T Harish Rao's approach to party politics. Following her suspension from BRS, Kavitha is addressing public issues through her cultural organization, Telangana Jagruti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:09 IST
K Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

Taking aim at BRS following its loss in the Jubilee Hills by-election, suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed that her brother, K T Rama Rao, should shift focus from social media to grassroots political work.

Addressing the press in Medak, she accused her cousin, BRS MLA T Harish Rao, of insincerity and advised him to earnestly support the party. Despite public discontent, the ruling Congress secured the bypoll victory with a significant lead due to unmet public expectations from the BRS, she suggested.

Kavitha, touring various districts, highlighted issues in Medak and maintained that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is healthy, countering political rumors. Suspended in September for her accusations against party leaders over the Kaleshwaram project, she has been advocating public concerns through the cultural platform Telangana Jagruti.

