Congress Faces Off Alone in Mumbai Civic Polls: A Test of Grit?

In a bold political move, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday questioned the Congress party's capability to contest the upcoming Mumbai civic polls independently. His remarks targeted the Congress' recent declaration to fight alone, challenging its current influence in the region.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad earlier urged party functionaries to embrace the challenge by preparing for all 227 seats. Her call to action, made alongside senior leaders like Ramesh Chennithala and Harshwardhan Sapkal, emphasized unfurling the Congress flag in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shelar, skeptical of Congress' prospect as a solo contender, pointed out the party's weakened image and lack of electoral strength. The Congress' strategy to bypass Shiv Sena allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi marks a significant shift following past alliances that ended in June 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)