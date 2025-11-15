Left Menu

Congress Faces Off Alone in Mumbai Civic Polls: A Test of Grit?

BJP leader Ashish Shelar challenges the Congress' decision to contest Mumbai civic polls without allies. Congress president Varsha Gaikwad announced the party's intention to contest all 227 seats independently, aiming to strengthen its presence in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Shelar questioned Congress' readiness and ability to succeed as a standalone force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:19 IST
Congress Faces Off Alone in Mumbai Civic Polls: A Test of Grit?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday questioned the Congress party's capability to contest the upcoming Mumbai civic polls independently. His remarks targeted the Congress' recent declaration to fight alone, challenging its current influence in the region.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad earlier urged party functionaries to embrace the challenge by preparing for all 227 seats. Her call to action, made alongside senior leaders like Ramesh Chennithala and Harshwardhan Sapkal, emphasized unfurling the Congress flag in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shelar, skeptical of Congress' prospect as a solo contender, pointed out the party's weakened image and lack of electoral strength. The Congress' strategy to bypass Shiv Sena allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi marks a significant shift following past alliances that ended in June 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ECI's Intensive Voter Revision Achieves Over 95% Coverage in Phase II

ECI's Intensive Voter Revision Achieves Over 95% Coverage in Phase II

 India
2
Neck Injury Clouds Gill's Test Future

Neck Injury Clouds Gill's Test Future

 India
3
Congress' priority is not this country, nor its people and India's future: PM Modi in Gujarat.

Congress' priority is not this country, nor its people and India's future: P...

 India
4
KKR's Bold Roster Shake-up: Andre Russell Released

KKR's Bold Roster Shake-up: Andre Russell Released

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025