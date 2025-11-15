Left Menu

Congress' Bold Stand: Can They Go Solo in Mumbai Civic Polls?

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar questions Congress' ability to contest Mumbai civic polls alone, joking if they have the support to do so. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad urges preparation for all seats. The move is seen as potentially dividing opposition votes to BJP's advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:33 IST
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has cast doubt on the Congress' claim of contesting Mumbai's civic polls individually, questioning their electoral strength. He humorously asked if the party still had the necessary support.

Earlier, Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad urged party members to gear up for all 227 seats, aiming to establish the Congress' presence in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Critics suggest this strategy could work in favor of the BJP, as it risks splitting opposition votes. The Congress' decision to face the Shiv Sena without alliances marks a bold but risky political move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

