Congress' Bold Stand: Can They Go Solo in Mumbai Civic Polls?

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has cast doubt on the Congress' claim of contesting Mumbai's civic polls individually, questioning their electoral strength. He humorously asked if the party still had the necessary support.

Earlier, Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad urged party members to gear up for all 227 seats, aiming to establish the Congress' presence in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Critics suggest this strategy could work in favor of the BJP, as it risks splitting opposition votes. The Congress' decision to face the Shiv Sena without alliances marks a bold but risky political move.

(With inputs from agencies.)