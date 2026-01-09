Left Menu

Shiv Sena MLA Offers Rs 71 Lakh for Election Challenge

Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar was captured in a viral video declaring a reward of Rs 71 lakh for anyone who can defeat his chosen candidate, Sanjay Ghodke, in the upcoming Zilla Parishad polls in Hingoli district. The election schedule has not yet been announced.

In a striking political maneuver, Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar has made headlines by offering a substantial financial reward to anyone capable of defeating his supported candidate in the forthcoming Hingoli district Zilla Parishad elections.

The politician was recorded on video, which has since gone viral, standing in a wrestling ring and promising Rs 71 lakh to the individual who can overcome his protégé, Sanjay Ghodke, in the local polls.

Despite the announcement capturing public attention, the official schedule for the Zilla Parishad elections is still pending release. Bangar's bold declaration has sparked discussions across political circles.

