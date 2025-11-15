NDA's Dominance in Bihar Boosts Rajya Sabha Seats
The NDA's recent victory in the Bihar assembly polls secures its control over Rajya Sabha seats from the state, with no forthcoming representation for the RJD. As incumbent tenures approach expiration, the NDA is poised to extend its influence, further complicating the opposition's efforts to secure representation.
The NDA's triumph in the Bihar assembly elections is set to significantly impact the region's Rajya Sabha representation. With this win, the NDA guarantees its dominance in the state, effectively sidelining the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in upcoming seats allocation for the upper house.
The RJD, which holds five seats, and Congress, with one, out of a total of 16 Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar, face a dwindling presence as the NDA maneuvers to capture the expiring seats of two RJD members early next year.
The NDA's strategy will be put to the test as it aims to sustain its advantage through the ensuing biennial elections and beyond, challenging the opposition's limited numbers in securing a majority presence in the Rajya Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
