Left Menu

NDA's Dominance in Bihar Boosts Rajya Sabha Seats

The NDA's recent victory in the Bihar assembly polls secures its control over Rajya Sabha seats from the state, with no forthcoming representation for the RJD. As incumbent tenures approach expiration, the NDA is poised to extend its influence, further complicating the opposition's efforts to secure representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:20 IST
NDA's Dominance in Bihar Boosts Rajya Sabha Seats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NDA's triumph in the Bihar assembly elections is set to significantly impact the region's Rajya Sabha representation. With this win, the NDA guarantees its dominance in the state, effectively sidelining the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in upcoming seats allocation for the upper house.

The RJD, which holds five seats, and Congress, with one, out of a total of 16 Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar, face a dwindling presence as the NDA maneuvers to capture the expiring seats of two RJD members early next year.

The NDA's strategy will be put to the test as it aims to sustain its advantage through the ensuing biennial elections and beyond, challenging the opposition's limited numbers in securing a majority presence in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
2
Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

 India
3
India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

 India
4
Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025