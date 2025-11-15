BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

The BJP in Kerala has reiterated its stance as the sole political party championing the timely implementation of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. The party labeled as 'baseless' any claims suggesting otherwise.

According to J R Padmakumar, BJP's state spokesperson, the party fully supports all actions taken by the Election Commission regarding the revision of the voters' list. He emphasized that contrary reports about BJP requesting a delay in the SIR are unfounded.

BJP's senior leader reinforced the position that the comprehensive voter list revision should adhere to the original schedule set by the Election Commission, a point conveyed during an official meeting with the commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)