Family Feud Exposes Cracks in Lalu Yadav's Dynasty
Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav, quits politics, citing family feud. BJP's Chaurasiya highlights the public rift, urging resolution. Acharya's withdrawal follows a significant election loss for RJD. Despite Bihar BJP's calls for unity, divisions deepen with Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion.
The political landscape in Bihar has taken a dramatic turn as Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD stalwart Lalu Yadav, has announced her withdrawal from politics. In a surprising declaration, Acharya cited ongoing family disputes, intensifying public attention on the Yadav family's internal dynamics.
In a conversation with ANI, BJP MLA Sanjiv Chaurasiya pointed to the visible fissures within the prominent political family, suggesting that such matters require transparent addressing. Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal urged for familial cohesion, labeling the issue as an 'internal affair' while advising against further fragmentation.
The turbulence within the Yadav family isn't new. Earlier this year, Rohini's brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, faced expulsion over personal controversies. These developments follow the RJD's recent electoral setback, where it secured merely 25 out of 243 seats, further straining the party's morale and unity.
