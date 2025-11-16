Generation Z Rises: A Protest Wave Sweeps Across Mexico

Thousands gathered in Mexico on Saturday to protest under the banner of 'Generation Z,' voicing their outcry against escalating violence, fueled by the public assassination of anti-crime mayor Carlos Manzo earlier this month.

In Mexico City, tensions heightened as demonstrators dismantled barriers around the National Palace, leading to confrontations with riot police. Officers resorted to tear gas to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries for 100 police personnel, 40 of whom required hospitalization, and 20 civilians were also hurt, according to the city's public safety secretary, Pablo Vazquez.

Amidst chants targeting President Claudia Sheinbaum's party, calling for its ouster, the protests demanded stronger action from the state to curb crime. The protest movement, 'Generation Z Mexico,' stresses its non-partisan stance, underscoring youth dissent against pervasive violence, corruption, and power abuse while Sheinbaum's administration questions the protests' political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)