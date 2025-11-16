Left Menu

Generation Z Rises: A Protest Wave Sweeps Across Mexico

Protests erupted across Mexico, led by 'Generation Z' against rising violence, following the murder of anti-crime mayor Carlos Manzo. Demonstrations saw confrontations with police and called for action against government inaction. The protests claim to be non-partisan, representing youth frustration with violence, corruption, and abuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 05:55 IST
Generation Z Rises: A Protest Wave Sweeps Across Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands gathered in Mexico on Saturday to protest under the banner of 'Generation Z,' voicing their outcry against escalating violence, fueled by the public assassination of anti-crime mayor Carlos Manzo earlier this month.

In Mexico City, tensions heightened as demonstrators dismantled barriers around the National Palace, leading to confrontations with riot police. Officers resorted to tear gas to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries for 100 police personnel, 40 of whom required hospitalization, and 20 civilians were also hurt, according to the city's public safety secretary, Pablo Vazquez.

Amidst chants targeting President Claudia Sheinbaum's party, calling for its ouster, the protests demanded stronger action from the state to curb crime. The protest movement, 'Generation Z Mexico,' stresses its non-partisan stance, underscoring youth dissent against pervasive violence, corruption, and power abuse while Sheinbaum's administration questions the protests' political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Levi, Major Shifts Across Sports Scene

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Levi, Major Shifts Across Sports Scene

 Global
2
FAA, USPS, and Fed Face Turbulence Amid Policy Shifts

FAA, USPS, and Fed Face Turbulence Amid Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Global Headlines: Trump's Trade Shift, Vatican's Cultural Return, and More

Global Headlines: Trump's Trade Shift, Vatican's Cultural Return, and More

 Global
4
Tariff Rollback Boosts Aussie Beef Industry

Tariff Rollback Boosts Aussie Beef Industry

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025