Tragic Incident: Infant Raped by Intoxicated Uncle in Morena

A horrifying incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district where a 30-year-old man allegedly raped his three-month-old niece while under the influence of alcohol. The infant is in critical condition, and the accused, her uncle, has been arrested. Both families live in a joint household.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking event has unfolded in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his three-month-old niece while intoxicated, according to local police reports. The infant is currently receiving medical treatment in critical condition at the district hospital.

The accused, identified as the paternal elder cousin to the infant's father, committed the crime within their shared household, revealed Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Pratap Singh. The assault happened when the suspect took the baby aside under the pretense of playing with her.

Authorities quickly detained the man after a formal complaint was filed. After questioning, police registered a case, leading to the suspect's official arrest. The incident has raised serious concerns about child safety and family trust.

