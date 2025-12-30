Tragic Incident: Infant Raped by Intoxicated Uncle in Morena

A shocking event has unfolded in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his three-month-old niece while intoxicated, according to local police reports. The infant is currently receiving medical treatment in critical condition at the district hospital.

The accused, identified as the paternal elder cousin to the infant's father, committed the crime within their shared household, revealed Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Pratap Singh. The assault happened when the suspect took the baby aside under the pretense of playing with her.

Authorities quickly detained the man after a formal complaint was filed. After questioning, police registered a case, leading to the suspect's official arrest. The incident has raised serious concerns about child safety and family trust.