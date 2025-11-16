Chile's Pivotal Election: Security and Strategy as Key Players Battle for Votes

Chileans are set to vote in a significant presidential and parliamentary election on Sunday, amidst widespread issues of organized crime and immigration that have dominated the campaign discourse. With public fears over security at the forefront, candidates from both sides of the political spectrum are making their case.

The initial round of elections is not expected to produce a clear winner, with a likely runoff set for December 14. Major contenders include Jeannette Jara, a former labour minister from the left, and José Antonio Kast, an ultraconservative lawyer. Although their views differ starkly, both candidates are pivoting towards centrist themes to tap into the electorate's growing concern with public safety.

This election is also notable for the return of mandatory voting, potentially increasing voter turnout significantly. Analysts are watching closely as 4 million new voters head to the polls, which could reshape the political landscape. Sunday's election will also renew parts of Congress as candidates debate economic policies and immigration with voters.

